Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

CVX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,642,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,175,462. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.