Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,445 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,619,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,737,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

