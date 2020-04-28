Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.91 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $7,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

UHS traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.08. 705,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

