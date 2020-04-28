Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,706 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Metlife by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 89,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Metlife by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

MET stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

