Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of NUE traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

