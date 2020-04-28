Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,118 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

