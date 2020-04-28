Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 18,071 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,734,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,689 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,950,000 after acquiring an additional 141,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Cfra increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $113.48. 1,003,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,068. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.30.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

