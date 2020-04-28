Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 18,181 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $123.74. 207,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,151. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.81.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

