Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,443 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $509,327,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,228.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,099,000 after buying an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,709,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

NYSE:COF traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.75. 7,826,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,190. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

