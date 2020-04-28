Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 2,989 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,075,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,094. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

