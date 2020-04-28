Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $1.20 Million Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.22% of Meredith as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,998,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at $14,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 205,197 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 781,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 184,185 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meredith stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $520.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.68. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

