Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $1.99 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 4,377,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,810,000 after acquiring an additional 612,306 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after acquiring an additional 708,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,806 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,785,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,360. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.