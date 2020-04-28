Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.91. 1,079,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,200. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

