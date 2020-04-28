Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 319,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of MRUS traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 179,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,268. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 177.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,424.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 62.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

