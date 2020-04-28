Methanex (MEOH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEOH opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Methanex from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

