Methanex (MX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$869.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$807.30 million.

Get Methanex alerts:

TSE:MX opened at C$19.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$13.24 and a 1-year high of C$74.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other news, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 4,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,960.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,215.99. Also, Director Margaret Reese Walker acquired 8,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at C$407,424.60. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $651,828.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.