MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Short Interest Down 29.0% in April

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 276,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

MCBS stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 26,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $257.85 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCBS shares. Hovde Group lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.