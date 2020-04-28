Michael D. Fleisher Sells 10,081 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,044.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE W traded down $5.13 on Tuesday, hitting $123.68. 4,772,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.01. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares during the period. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $44,329,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $74,342,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

