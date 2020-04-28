Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Down 23.2% in April

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on MPB. ValuEngine downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Specht III bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,373 shares of company stock worth $335,282. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

