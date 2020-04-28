Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $28.77 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,239.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

