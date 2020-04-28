Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.39). On average, analysts expect Minerva Neurosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NERV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.34. 549,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,906. The company has a market capitalization of $342.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.46. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.