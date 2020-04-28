Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,279 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Benin Management CORP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.56. 8,970,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,146,842. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

