Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 509 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.86.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $378.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,379. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

