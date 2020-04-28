Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.9% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 181.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 32.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

NYSE:AMT traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.88 and its 200-day moving average is $228.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

