Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,646,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $268.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,950. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

