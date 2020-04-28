Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 17,986 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 73,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.94. 30,785,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,122,980. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

