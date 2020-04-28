Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.62 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after acquiring an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $68.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,073. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

