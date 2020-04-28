Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,557 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,208,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728,917. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

