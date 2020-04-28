Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 36,509 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,586,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,001. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.94.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

