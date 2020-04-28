MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Update

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MMA Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of MMA Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MMA Capital by 700.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAC remained flat at $$26.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,809. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. MMA Capital has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 26.48 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

