Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.65.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
