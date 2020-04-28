Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky Sells 18,174 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. 12,770,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,737,369. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 84,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 135,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 12,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

