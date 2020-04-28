Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Morgan Stanley worth $193,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 11,619,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,737,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

