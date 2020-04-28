MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,038 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,495,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,768,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

