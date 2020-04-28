MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 16,483 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,484,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,587,346. The firm has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.