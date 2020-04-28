MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,386 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,361,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,103,578. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

