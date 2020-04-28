Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

KMB stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,167. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.71. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

