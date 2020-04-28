Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average of $225.97. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.