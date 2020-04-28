Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Down 28.0% in April

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 520,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MBIO stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. 215,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

