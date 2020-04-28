MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in April

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MutualFirst Financial stock remained flat at $$24.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. MutualFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, analysts expect that MutualFirst Financial will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MutualFirst Financial by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MutualFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

