Nabors Industries (NBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($14.09) per share for the quarter.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.50) by ($25.00). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($27.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-83 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-100 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NBR traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The company has a market cap of $110.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.53%. This is a positive change from Nabors Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

