Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 6,851 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.04. 4,500,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,734. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

