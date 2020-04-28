Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.30. 37,719,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,787,734. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.84. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

