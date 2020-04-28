Nepsis Inc. Has $7.48 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nepsis Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 5.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.25. 8,609,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,870,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.88. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

