NEWMONT GOLD-TS (NGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion.

Shares of NGT opened at C$87.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1 year low of C$40.01 and a 1 year high of C$90.79.

NGT has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

