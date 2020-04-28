Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEXA. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora cut Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $454.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,831,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

