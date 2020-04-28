NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 6,351 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.16 on Monday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,233,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

