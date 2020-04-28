NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $144.14. 4,963,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,001. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

