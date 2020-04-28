Nextdecade (NEXT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Nextdecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2020 – Nextdecade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

4/21/2020 – Nextdecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

4/16/2020 – Nextdecade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

4/15/2020 – Nextdecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

3/3/2020 – Nextdecade was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Nextdecade stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nextdecade Corp has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Nextdecade Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 995.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

