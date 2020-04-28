NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti started coverage on NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.32. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIC will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

